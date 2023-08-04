Newcastle on verge of ‘tremendous’ signing who’s ‘perfect’ for Eddie Howe

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Tino Livramento.

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano declared “here we go” on the 20-year-old’s move to St James’ Park.

The transfer insider wrote on Twitter that Newcastle and Southampton had struck a deal for Livramento.

The Magpies would be paying £35million plus add-ons for the defender, who’ll be signing a long-term deal.

Up next for Livramento is a medical with Newcastle, Romano definitively saying he’s a “new signing” for Eddie Howe.

‘The perfect modern-day full-back’

I News has gone into further detail as to why Newcastle have signed Livramento.

Obviously we’ve all seen how good the player is, as he was in the Premier League last term.

He did well in the top flight despite playing for a struggling Saints side that finished bottom of the table.

The report claims that Livramento has been “desperate” to make the move to Newcastle.

Apparently, the Magpies had actually been in talks with Southampton since June over a deal.

However, discussions were reportedly complicated by Chelsea’s ‘high sell-on clause’.

Indeed, the Blues could potentially pocket almost half of the total fee of £40million.

Despite the complications, Newcastle apparently feel that they’ve made an outstanding signing.

‘Newcastle believe they have pulled off another coup, bringing in a player who has tremendous potential,’ they wrote.

The report acknowledged that Newcastle have Kieran Trippier as their first choice right-back.

‘But Livramento can play in other areas,’ they added.

‘And (he) is viewed by the Magpies hierarchy as the perfect modern-day full-back, capable of attacking, setting up goals and also fitting into Eddie Howe‘s mantra that “our identity is intensity”.’

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Our view

So far, Newcastle have barely put a foot wrong in the transfer market.

All the first-team players they’ve signed since the takeover have been superb additions to the Magpies squad.

Livramento is an outstanding talent, just 20 years of age and with a high ceiling, but already experienced in the Premier League.

Hopefully it won’t be long before the deal proceeds and we get that all-important official announcement.