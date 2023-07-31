West Ham believe they are ‘amazing’ £25m star’s best option this summer; may leave bid on table

West Ham United could decide to leave the bid worth up to £25 million for James Ward-Prowse on the table as the Hammers believe that they are the Southampton talisman’s best option.

That is according to the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential piece, which notes that the Irons have offered an initial £20 million for the England international.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Southampton’s first game of the new Championship season is now just a few days away. Plenty of fans would not have expected to reach this stage with James Ward-Prowse still in the ranks.

West Ham believe they’re Ward-Prowse’s best option

The 28-year-old scored nine goals in the Premier League last season. Nevertheless, no club has made a bid Southampton are happy with.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

One bid has come from West Ham, according to the Daily Mail, with the Hammers offering £20 million plus £5 million in add-ons for the Saints skipper.

Interestingly, it appears that David Moyes’ side have no immediate plans to increase their offer. The Mail reports that West Ham could leave the bid on the table as they believe that they are Ward-Prowse’s best option right now.

You can understand why West Ham may be reluctant to break the bank for Ward-Prowse. He turns 29 later this year. And the Saints were relegated from the top-flight, so his value will have inevitably dropped.

However, it has been a poor summer so far for the Irons. They have sold their best player. And they have not yet welcomed a first-team signing.

It is only going to get harder and harder for West Ham to make signings. Teams know they have plenty of money to spend and a huge hole to fill in their side.

Ward-Prowse could be an ‘amazing‘ signing. So it may not sit right with fans to see West Ham leave their bid as it is.