David Moyes and West Ham seem to have differing ideas on their recruitment policy this summer.

Indeed, it was reported earlier this week that Moyes and the club disagreed about the potential signing of Harry Maguire, and he’s not the only player the Hammers aren’t sure about.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Dean Jones noted that there are a few Moyes targets that the club aren’t sure on, and that includes Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old is reportedly a player that David Moyes definitely wants at the London Stadium, but, the higher-ups at West Ham aren’t sold on that idea.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Moyes struggling

Jones shared what he knows about Ward-Prowse and Moyes.

“David Moyes does have targets that he wants, but the club and their new structuring aren’t entirely sure. James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay are players David Moyes definitely wants, but there’s an argument that if West Ham will play a certain style, those players don’t fit the style they want to eventually get to.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bad omen

This really isn’t what you want to be hearing heading into a new season.

For a football club to be successful you need synergy between the boardroom and the management, and, sadly, West Ham haven’t quite managed to strike that balance it would seem.

Moyes wants to stick with his policy of going with tried and trusted domestic players it would seem, while the higher-ups seem to want to go for more fashionable names.

After winning the Europa Conference League last season, in our view, Moyes has earned the right to have the final say on transfers, but it sounds as though he isn’t being granted that level of autonomy at the moment.

This could be a very difficult summer for West Ham to navigate.