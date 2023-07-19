David Moyes and West Ham United’s hierarchy have differing views on Harry Maguire.

The east London club have been linked with Maguire for a little while now, but, as of yet, no official move has been made.

The centre-half is a target for David Moyes, but, as ever, there are differing views from within the club, and not everyone at West Ham is on board with the signing of Maguire.

That is what Graeme Bailey is now reporting on the Talking Transfers Podcast as he delved into the Hammers’ interest in Maguire and what the truth is on this front.

Moyes likes Maguire, others don’t

Bailey shared what he knows about Maguire.

“There’s a real chance he does go, but how he does go is the issue. Maguire sat down with his agents again debating where he should go,” Bailey said.

“There’s the possibility of a move in the Premier League, David Moyes likes him, I’m reticent to say that West Ham like him, Moyes likes him, but that doesn’t mean that everyone at West Ham likes him which may be an issue that we come onto later. Newcastle had a sneaking interest, but I think they’re looking elsewhere, but if it’s a loan they might think about it.”

Would suit Moyes

We can understand why there are differing views on Maguire within West Ham. After all, he is a player who splits opinion.

However, it has to be said that he would suit Moyes’ team to a tee.

He’s brilliant from set-pieces, and when he’s given a no-nonsense defensive task he flourishes.

Yes, he’s not stylish and he’s not the most popular figure in world football right now, but he knows how to defend and he’d fit in brilliantly in a Moyes team.

The £35m man could be a great addition to this West Ham side.