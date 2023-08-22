Owner of Champions League club dreams of signing ‘fantastic’ Spurs player; talks were held at weekend

Hugo Lloris is the dream signing for Lazio owner Claudio Lotito and fresh talks over a potential move for the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper were held at the weekend.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato.It, which notes that Maurizio Sarri would rather the Biancocelesti sign Luigi Sepe as their backup goalkeeper for this campaign.

It is something of a surprise that Hugo Lloris remains at Tottenham at this stage of the window. Obviously, he does not appear to be in Ange Postecoglou’s plans with Spurs signing Guglielmo Vicario and appointing a new captain.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It would appear that Lazio may be the side most interested in the Frenchman. However, the Serie A team are split on whether they wish to make a move for Lloris.

Lotito dreams of signing Lloris for Lazio

Calciomercato.It reports that Sarri would rather sign the 32-year-old. However, Lotito views Lloris as a dream signing ahead of their Champions League return.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The report adds that fresh talks were held at the weekend with Tottenham open to letting the 36-year-old depart on a free transfer.

It is sad in some ways that Lloris is struggling to find a new club at this stage of the summer. He was previously one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League over the last decade.

He is now seemingly struggling to convince Sarri about having him as a number two goalkeeper for this season.

Lloris is a ‘fantastic‘ player who has enjoyed an unbelievable career. So you can understand why Lotito wants to bring him to the Italian capital before the deadline.

It makes no sense for Tottenham to keep him beyond this month. So an exit is surely still on the cards one way or another. But it does seem that there is still work to be done if Lotito is going to get his way.