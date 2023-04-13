‘Most effective’: Demarai Gray claims his shooting has improved so much











Everton forward Demarai Gray has claimed that his shooting has improved a lot over recent seasons, and cutting in from the left is when he is ‘most effective’.

The 26-year-old is Everton’s top scorer so far this season with six goals in all competitions and has operated predominantly as a central striker since the appointment of Sean Dyche in the absence of a centre-forward.

However, in discussion with Makai Fray on Premier League’s YouTube Uncut, the Birmingham-born star reflects on some of his most impressive strikes, when discussing his last minute winner at home to Arsenal in December 2021, Gray claims that cutting inside from the left is where he is ‘most effective’.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Reviewing the goal, Fray states: “I know as soon as you’re in that area, you can hit that top corner.”

Gray responds: “Playing off the left it’s probably the most effective part of my game so as soon as I do that (get in that area) I like to drop the shoulder twice and it’s just developing over the years.

Maybe a few years ago I might have rushed it, but I think it’s just natural development and I can strike the ball well.”

It was a memorable strike under the lights at Goodison Park as Everton came from a goal down to record a 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

Gray could keep Everton up with his goals, if he can stay on form

Indeed, the striker ended a run of eight games without a win for the Toffees, form which ultimately resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez just a few weeks later.

There is little doubt that Demarai Gray can strike a ball like the best of them, and scored a memorable goal in Everton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City earlier this season, once again cutting in from the left and unleashing a deadly right-footed effort.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Everton will be looking to Gray this Saturday to produce the goods once again as the Blues face Fulham at Goodison Park in yet another vital fixture for Sean Dyche’s side.