With just over a week to go in the transfer window, Tottenham are still on the lookout for more additions to their squad.

Spurs have started this season brightly, but it has to be said that they could do with a bit more oomph in the attack.

All of their goals so far have been scored by defensive players, and they need to bring in some more attacking talent to get the likes of Richarlison and Heung-Min Son moving in the right direction.

One player who has been linked quite heavily as of late is Eberechi Eze, but according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, this won’t be an easy deal to do.

According to Jacobs, it would be much easier for Spurs to go and sign someone like Brennan Johnson than it would be for them to conclude a deal for Eze.

Johnson easier than Eze

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £50m attacker and the Crystal Palace star.

“Whereas the negotiations for Brennan Johnson would be a bit more simple, with Eberechi Eze the Palace position is clear, they want to keep hold of the player, so it would be a massive fee if Tottenham or any other club are to succeed there which makes it a bit more likely,” Jacobs said.

Makes sense

We can absolutely understand why it may be easier to sign Johnson than Eze this summer.

Nottingham Forest ran up a huge spending spree last summer, so they’re probably open to player sales in order to balance the books.

Meanwhile, Palace haven’t been so frivolous, and after already losing Wilfried Zaha this summer, they won’t be in any rush to let another of their stars go.

Whether or not Tottenham do go and sign Johnson remains to be seen, but it would appear that this deal could be rather straightforward if they want to do it.