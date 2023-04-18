‘More of a chance’: ‘World class’ manager is more likely to go to Tottenham than Chelsea now - journalist











Graeme Bailey has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is more likely to go to Tottenham than Chelsea at this moment in time.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey shared what he knows about Pochettino.

The Argentine seemingly isn’t the first choice for either of these two clubs at the moment. Bailey claims that Chelsea are sour on Pochettino after previous talks with the Argentine, while Tottenham, according to The Standard, aren’t really considering the South American at the moment.

However, as reported by Alasdair Gold, Spurs will eventually consider Pochettino, and in addition to that, Bailey has now claimed that the ‘world class’ manager is more likely to head to north London than west London.

Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Spurs more likely than Chelsea

“It’s an interesting one, Poch hasn’t been mentioned. I guess they already know what he’s about and he probably wouldn’t need an interview. I think he has more of a chance of being at Spurs than he does being at Chelsea at the moment,” Bailey said.

Where will he go?

Pochettino seems to be in limbo at the moment, and the question on everyone’s lips is where will he go?

For quite some time it’s looked like he wanted the Real Madrid job, but after more Champions League magic, Carlo Ancelotti’s role at the Bernabeu is a lot more secure now than it was a few weeks ago.

Tottenham aren’t keen, Chelsea really don’t want him and other than that there aren’t many elite jobs on the horizon within European football.

Pochettino has been out of work for almost a year now, and he risks being forgotten about as an elite gaffer if he doesn’t get back into work soon.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

