Romeo Lavia has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Chelsea and Arsenal have had the strongest links with Lavia lately, while Manchester City’s buy-back clause is also a point of discussion.

However, according to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are also keeping tabs on this situation.

Speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Jacobs has noted that Spurs are also keen on Lavia, even if he is more associated with a move to Arsenal these days.

Tottenham informed on Lavia situation

Jacobs shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ teenage sensation.

“Romeo Lavia is another name as well, more associated with Arsenal or potentially Chelsea, but Spurs are well aware of his situation. I don’t think Sofyan Amrabat will end up at Spurs though,” Jacobs said.

Big battle

This could be one of the transfer battles of the summer.

Make no mistake about it, the narrative of this transfer window will be, almost entirely, built around the movement of midfielders.

Declan Rice, Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are all key pawns in this huge game of transfer chess, and Lavia could be one of the most vital pieces of this puzzle.

With Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and City all potentially in for Lavia, this could be a transfer battle the likes of which we haven’t seen for quite some time.

Where Lavia ends up remains to be seen, but it looks hugely unlikely that he will be playing for Southampton for much longer.