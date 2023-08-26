Tottenham Hotspur stars Destiny Udogie and James Maddison have praised Guglielmo Vicario on Instagram after their 2-0 win over Bournemouth today.

That’s now back-to-back wins for Ange Postecoglou’s men, who look unrecognisable compared to how poor they were last season. Goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski sealed the game today, and Vicario earned himself a well-deserved clean sheet.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie and James Maddison react to Guglielmo Vicario’s performance

Tottenham signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli this summer for £17.2 million (Sky Sports).

That move surprised many people as Spurs were expected to go for a big name to replace Hugo Lloris. Many felt David Raya, who’s now at Arsenal, would be the one to come in, but that never happened.

Vicario became the chosen one, and Tottenham fans love him now.

The Italian has back-to-back clean sheets under his belt, and he has been brilliant. His performance against Manchester United last weekend was fabulous, and he was very good today against Bournemouth as well.

Vicario took to Instagram after the game to celebrate the win.

Maddison just applauded him, while an impressed Destiny Udogie commented: “Let’s go monster!”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

TBR View:

Tottenham deserve a ton of praise for their recruitment this summer.

How many times over the last few years have we criticised Spurs for wasting money on players who are just not up to the level required?! There can be no complaints this time around.

James Maddison has been outstanding, as has Micky van de Ven at the back. Manor Solomon is a solid player too, but the biggest surprise has to be Vicario, who has been superb!

It will be interesting to see how many clean sheets the Italian can keep this season.