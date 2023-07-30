Monaco close to beating Tottenham to signing ‘exceptional’ £13m player

Tottenham Hotspur look like missing out on another player this summer with Monaco set to complete the signing of Fulham’s Toisin Adarabioyo.

According to a report coming from Foot Mercato this evening, the glamorous French side are close to reaching an agreement with Fulham for the defender.

The 25-year-old has been a wanted man this summer and interest from Tottenham has been lingering around in recent weeks.

However, it now appears that Monaco will be the ones to sign Adarabioyo with an agreement now said to be close.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lauded as an ‘exceptional‘ defender for his performances in England, Adarabioyo was not short of options heading into this summer’s window.

However, it seems a move to France could well be what he opts for as Monaco close in on a deal.

Fulham are hoping to pocket around £13m for Adarabioyo, per reports.

A blow for Tottenham as another one slips the net

Ange Postecoglou is wanting a new defender but once again, it seems a player has slipped by for the Spurs boss.

Tottenham have done ok this summer in strengthening the squad but there needs to be more adding and a player like Adarabioyo joining Monaco is a bit of a blow.

Adarabioyo would have slotted in nicely alongside Cuti Romero and it now remains to be seen if Tottenham will move for someone else instead.

Certainly, Spurs and Postecoglou need another fresh face in that area of the pitch.