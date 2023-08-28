New West Ham United signing Mohammed Kudus has shared what Edson Alvarez told him before signing for the club.

Kudus was speaking to the Official Iron Cast Podcast after putting pen to paper at the London Stadium.

The Ghanaian international is the fourth player to arrive at West Ham this summer.

David Moyes and Tim Steidten have taken their time to spend the money raised from selling Declan Rice.

However, it’s hard to argue they’ve not done a good job with their recruitment so far this summer.

James Ward-Prowse has slotted straight into midfield while Konstantinos Mavropanos offers important competition at centre-back.

Moyes has now welcomed a duo from Ajax in the form of Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus to West Ham.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The pair already have a relationship from their time together in Amsterdam.

It’s no surprise that the Mexican international was encouraging his old teammate to join him at West Ham.

Kudus shares what Alvarez told him about West Ham

Kudus was asked if he had spoken to Edson Alvarez about what it’s like to be here and how he was welcomed by the fans.

The 23-year-old replied and said: “Yeah, great impression. He told me his experiences and he’s loving it so far.

“He also pushed for me to come here, I’m glad I’m here with the team.”

It will be interesting to see where Kudus fits into David Moyes’s system.

Right now, It looks likely that Alvarez and Ward-Prowse will continue to play as the main midfield two with Lucas Paqueta sitting in front of them.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

The Brazilian could be shifted out to the left as he was to begin with against Brighton but he does tend to drift inside.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s right winger with Michail Antonio starting brilliant up front, a position where the England international has been touted to play.

It’s hard to see Kudus replacing Bowen or Paqueta even though they play his favoured roles.

Kudus could play alongside Alvarez in West Ham’s midfield but again it’s hard to see Ward-Prowse being dropped any time soon.

It’s a wonderful conundrum for David Moyes to have and all eyes will be on his line-up against Luton on Friday.