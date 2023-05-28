Mohamed Salah makes joke about £180k-a-week Liverpool teammate











Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has joked about teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending.

In an interview with Stadium Astro, Salah was asked about the 24-year-old England international.

One of the most common talking points surrounding Liverpool is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive ability.

The right-back is one of the best passers in the league and offers so much going forward.

However, there are question marks over whether he’s solid enough at the back for the Reds.

He’s recently been moved into a more advanced role for Liverpool.

It’s put more pressure on teammate Ibrahima Konate to cover for him at the back.

Mohamed Salah has admitted that the Liverpool squad have joked about Alexander-Arnold’s defending in training.

It might make sense in future to permanently move Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Given Liverpool’s current lack of options in that role, the opportunity is there for the £180,000-a-week star.

It would mean Klopp needing to find a new right-back this summer though.

Salah jokes about Liverpool teammate Alexander-Arnold’s defending

Asked how the squad reacts to the criticism surrounding his defending, Salah said: “We just confirm that he cannot defend! I’m just kidding.

“He’s a really professional guy, I’m always with him in the gym and in training we just speak and I just say, ‘If you want to speak about anything just come to me.’

“I’m sure Hendo [Jordan Henderson] does the same and other players.

“We know how good he is and he knows that about himself as well, it doesn’t matter about someone’s opinion, it doesn’t change anything.

“Just don’t let it affect you, that’s always my opinion.

Salah was then asked about how Alexander-Arnold’s new role in the Liverpool squad affected his game and replied: “Every role he plays in his club affects me!

“I’m still scoring goals, still giving assists.

“It’s a little bit different, it’s a different system, but I’m still close to the goalie, I’m not dropping really, really deep.

“As long as the team’s winning, I’m playing good and everything is happy then I’m fine.”

Liverpool finish their campaign today away to bottom-of-the-league Southampton.

It presents a great opportunity for the fans to say goodbye to the likes of Bobby Firmino and James Milner as they prepare to leave the club.

An exciting summer awaits at Anfield as they look to add to their squad to make a return to the Champions League next season.

