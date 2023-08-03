Mislintat has now made £19.8m bid to take 23-year-old Arsenal target to Ajax

Ajax have made a £19.8 million bid for Josip Sutalo as they look to beat Arsenal and several other sides to the signature of the Dinamo Zagreb defender.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that the Eredivisie side have put £16.4 million on the table up front, with the rest coming in add-ons.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Josip Sutalo is attracting attention from a number of top European sides. Reports from Tuttomercatoweb this week claimed that Arsenal want Sutalo. Meanwhile, West Ham, Napoli and RB Leipzig are amongst those also in the race for the 23-year-old.

Ajax make bid for Arsenal target Sutalo

But it would appear that Ajax have stolen a march on their rivals in the race for the Croatian. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Sven Mislintat is working on a deal for the youngster. And they have now put a bid worth up to €23 million on the table.

Photo by Christopher Lee – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

However, Dinamo want at least £17.2 million up front for Sutalo. So it would appear that Ajax may have work to do to get a deal across the line.

It will be interesting to see if Ajax’s bid tempts the likes of Arsenal and others into the bidding race. The Gunners are well-stocked at centre-back, particularly after adding Jurrien Timber to the ranks – with the defender coming in from Ajax earlier in the summer.

Arsenal have sprung a surprise with their reported interest in David Raya. So perhaps it should not come as a shock if signing another defender does appeal to Mikel Arteta.

And Sutalo is available at a very reasonable price given the potential he has. The list of clubs keen on signing him says a lot. And teams may now be running out of time to make their move.