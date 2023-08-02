West Ham and Arsenal really keen on 23-year-old club want as replacement for £77m star

West Ham and Arsenal are amongst the front-runners to sign centre-back Josip Sutalo, with a number of sides keen on landing the 23-year-old this summer.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also in with a good chance of signing the Croatia international.

Photo by Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

Josip Sutalo may well leave Dinamo Zagreb before the transfer window closes. Tuttomercatoweb reports that his price-tag is constantly increasing. And the queue of admirers is growing and growing.

West Ham and Arsenal very keen on Sutalo

Fiorentina and Napoli both want to take Sutalo to Serie A. Meanwhile, Ajax are also interested in securing his signature.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

However, it seems that there is a good chance that he could be on the way to the Premier League. Tuttomercatoweb reports that both Arsenal and West Ham are particularly keen on the youngster.

Leipzig are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Josko Gvardiol. As reported by BBC Sport, Manchester City have now agreed a £77 million with the Bundesliga side for Sutalo’s countryman.

Arsenal have already strengthened at the back with the signing of Jurrien Timber. West Ham meanwhile, are still awaiting their first signing of the window.

So it feels particularly important for the Hammers to not miss out on Sutalo. It is absolutely vital that David Moyes’ side end their wait for a new addition in the coming days.

West Ham do have some decent centre-back options. But they will be in the Europa League next year. So they will certainly want to add further depth.

It remains to be seen if they can now strike a deal. But it would seem that West Ham are in a decent position at this stage.