Mind-blowing’: Pundit stunned Manchester United didn’t sign ‘fantastic’ Tottenham player this summer

James Maddison was undoubtedly one of the signings of the summer at Tottenham.

The midfielder joined Spurs this summer for just £45m, and he’s already making a mockery of that fee.

Maddison has been Tottenham’s main man so far this season, and he was the worthy winner of the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

Tottenham pulled off a masterstroke here with Maddison, and speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, David May has discussed the midfielder, claiming that he can’t believe that Manchester United didn’t sign the player this summer.

May can’t believe United didn’t sign Maddison

May spoke about Maddison not heading to Old Trafford.

“What was he? £40m? Why aren’t Man United after him? I was gobsmacked that Man United weren’t after him, unbelievable,” May said.

“Mount or Maddison?” May was asked.

“Maddison all day, I think he’s a fantastic player, scores goals, creates goals, keeps the ball well, what more do you want, brilliant, a great player. I was disappointed Man United didn’t go in for him and they got Amrabat on loan instead, mind-blowing,” May added.

Better than Mount

Hindsight is always 20/20, but it has to be said that Maddison would’ve been a much better signing for Manchester United than Mason Mount.

Mount has been wholly ineffective since joining United, but Maddison, on the other hand, has hit the ground running at Spurs.

We can’t speak highly enough of Maddison, and we have to imagine that United aren’t the only team in the Premier League, or Europe for that matter, that regret not making a move for the Spurs star when he was available this summer.

Tottenham got a fantastic deal here, and many of their rivals will be very jealous of this one.