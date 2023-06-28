Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has hired Mile Jedinak as part of his backroom staff and he’s a big fan of Hugo Lloris.

An update from the club yesterday confirmed who will be joining Ange Postecoglou in the dugout next season.

Tottenham have retained Ryan Mason and Matt Wells who were in charge at the end of last season.

Mason will be able to offer Postecoglou detailed insight into his squad before he’s even taken a training session.

Chris Davies has also joined the club after previously working with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

However, the appointment of Mile Jedinak as an assistant coach is the most surprising part of Tottenham’s announcement.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The 38-year-old left Aston Villa in 2019 and officially announced his retirement a year later.

After spells as Villa’s under-18 assistant manager and loan manager, he’s now joining Spurs.

And Jedinak has already shared his thoughts on Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris during his playing career.

The veteran goalkeeper may be on his way out but has a fan in the Australian.

Jedinak in awe of Tottenham captain Lloris

While playing for Crystal Palace back in 2014, Jedinak was giving his thoughts after a 0-0 draw with Tottenham.

Asked after the match about his team’s performance, he said: “We created enough chances [against Spurs] to win two or three games.

“I can’t fault the team for anything, apart from not being as clinical as we would have liked.

“We were disappointed not to come away with three points. We started really well and put them on the back foot.

“Their keeper [Hugo Lloris] pulled off some great saves and we could have been more clinical. But to finish stronger than Tottenham is very pleasing.”

Instead of Hugo Lloris, Jedinak will be preparing to work with a new goalkeeper at Tottenham this summer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The club confirmed the signing of Empoli keeper Guglielmo Vicario yesterday.

The 26-year-old is expected to replace Lloris as Tottenham’s first choice between the sticks despite taking the number 13 shirt.

Jedinak has worked with Postecoglou before and the Australian manager clearly believes he’ll work well with his fellow countryman.

They have plenty of work to do when pre-season begins shortly.