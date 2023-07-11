Italian giants AC Milan are now dreaming of signing Arsenal hot shot Folarin Balogun this summer.

A report from the Italian outlet Pazzi di Fanta has provided more details on Milan’s interest in the 21-year-old.

There’s already been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Folarin Balogun.

The young striker had an exceptional campaign on loan at Stade Reims last season.

He outscored every player at Arsenal in Ligue 1, finding the back of the net 21 times.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

He’s now returned to pre-season training with Mikel Arteta’s side but doesn’t appear to have worked his way up the pecking order despite last season’s success.

Balogun has no interest in sitting on the bench next season, which is fair enough given he’s now tasted what it’s like to be a club’s first-choice forward.

Milan sense an opportunity and are very interested in buying Balogun from Arsenal this summer.

He could link up with a popular player at the Emirates in Olivier Giroud at the San Siro.

However, Arsenal know Balogun is in demand right now and has placed a £40m price tag on the youngster.

Milan dreaming of signing Balogun from Arsenal

The report from Pazzi di Fanta suggests the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle has given Milan money to spend this summer.

They’re very keen on signing Balogun and he’s believed to be their ‘dream’ in this summer’s transfer market.

Milan believe Balogun is a very different option to Giroud and ‘would provide depth, bursts, progressive runs and dynamism.’

Mikel Arteta has a really difficult decision to make when it comes to Balogun.

The 21-year-old is a sensational prospect and appears to be improving very quickly.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He could quite feasibly be a Premier League-level striker in the near future but is unlikely to displace Gabriel Jesus in the team.

For his development, he needs to continue playing and can’t rely on an injury to Jesus to play minutes at Arsenal.

Milan would offer Balogun a better opportunity to play elite-level football next season in comparison to Arsenal.

Whether they’re willing to part with the cash Arsenal are demanding for him is another matter.