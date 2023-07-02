Journalist Paul Brown has suggested that Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun could push for a move away from the club this summer.

Balogun is set to return to North London after a brilliant loan spell in France with Reims.

The USMNT striker netted 22 goals and registered three assists in Ligue 1, with only Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette and Jonathan David managing to score more goals over the course of the season.

Despite his excellent form in France, Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta boasts a wealth of attacking options and there is a chance that Arsenal could decide to cash in o Balogun this summer.

And Brown has told GiveMeSport that Balogun could even decide to push for a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Brown shared an update on Balogun’s future and suggested that the youngster could end up pushing to leave this summer.

“If he genuinely does think he’s ready and he isn’t willing to wait, you could see him pushing for a move,” the journalist said.

“But we’re not at that stage yet, so I think we’ll have to see how things develop in pre-season first.”

Balogun looks set to have a bright future ahead of him, but whether that will be at Arsenal or elsewhere remains uncertain.

It’s difficult to see where the youngster will fit into Arteta’s plans given the Spaniard’s current options up-front.

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign at Arsenal last time out, while both Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah impressed while leading the line in his absence.

Of course, Arteta is likely to decide on Balogun’s future during pre-season as he assesses his options. Arsenal reportedly want a fee in excess of £30 million to consider selling the Hale End Academy product.

But after a year of regular first-team football at Reims, Balogun will be keen to play a prominent role moving forward.