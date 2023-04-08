Mikel Arteta's three-word response on if Bukayo Saka is fit for Liverpool vs Arsenal











Arsenal take on Liverpool tomorrow in what is arguably their biggest game of the season yet, and Mikel Arteta has issued an update on Bukayo Saka’s availability.

The Gunners are eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. The champions do have a game in hand, though, which realistically means the gap between the two sides is just five points.

Arsenal, however, have a clear advantage, and a win tomorrow for Arteta’s men will be a huge step in the right direction.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It’s hard to pick who Arsenal’s best player has been this season, but Bukayo Saka is right up there.

The Englishman has been absolutely sensational for the Gunners. He has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions so far, and he’s one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.

However, last week, the Arsenal boss was forced to start him on the bench against Leeds United because of illness.

Saka did come on for the final 30 minutes of the game, but it was clear to see that he wasn’t going full throttle against the Whites. He didn’t have to either as the game was already won.

Arteta was asked in his press conference yesterday if Saka has fully recovered from his illness and is ready to start for Arsenal against Liverpool at Anfield. The Spaniard replied using just three words.

“Yes, he is,” he told Arsenal.com.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Anfield has been a terrible place to go for Arsenal fans over the last decade.

The last time the Gunners won a game there was all the way back in 2012 – when Santi Cazorla and Lukas Podolski scored their first goals for the club. Arteta played in midfield that day alongside Abou Diaby.

That’s how long ago it was and with the Premier League title in their sights now, Arsenal need no bigger motivation to go to Anfield and put a stop to their awful run there.

Saka, who has been in ‘exceptional form‘, will be Arsenal’s key man, and if he has a good game, Arteta’s men should be able to come away with a positive result.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

