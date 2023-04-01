Mikel Arteta says he has noticed a change in Arsenal star Bukayo Saka











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that there has been a real shift in Bukayo Saka’s mentality recently.

The 21-year-old is one of the best players in the Premier League at the moment. He has been excellent for club and country, and Arsenal fans absolutely love him.

Arteta is really happy with him too, and he believes the change in Saka’s mentality is why he has been so good for Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta says he has noticed a change in Bukayo Saka’s mentality at Arsenal

Almost every Arsenal player has been magnificent this season, but if you had to pick one for the Player of the Year award, many people, including Gary Lineker, would go with Bukayo Saka.

The Englishman has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season. He’s on track to hit 30 direct goal contributions, which is an outrageous return for someone so young.

Saka has always been talented, but he has taken his game to a whole new level now. Mikel Arteta believes his tremendous form now is a consequence of a shift in his mentality.

The Gunners boss said in his press conference yesterday, as per Arsenal.com: “It’s about his mentality, I think there’s been a real shift there and how much he wants it and what he does every single day, and then obviously the maturity and acknowledgement about what to do in every situation.

“His decision-making is getting better and better and he is making the right decisions more often, and as well because he has very good teammates here at Arsenal and with the national team and that’s a very necessary thing to have, especially when you play in attacking positions.”

When asked if he’s the most in-form player in the world, Arteta replied: “I don’t know – we try to assess the players that we have and he is in exceptional form. He is full of confidence and physically in the right condition and he’s providing the team exactly what he needs, so he needs to continue to do that.”

TBR View:

Saka really has been on fire recently.

The Englishman won the Premier League Player of the Month award for March yesterday after scoring three goals and providing two assists in just four games. He is definitely in the form of his life and that’s great news for Arsenal.

The Gunners will enter the final 10 games of the season today, and they’ll need all the help they can get to stay ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. If Saka continues to deliver, there’s every chance they’ll achieve that.

Arsenal take on Leeds United this afternoon and Saka is almost guaranteed to start.

