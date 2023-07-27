Mikel Arteta has given his latest update on the Arsenal future of 22-year-old striker Folarin Balogun.

The post-match update, via Football London, came after Balogun wasn’t involved against Barcelona.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta stated that Balogun wasn’t available due to a foot injury and gave that as the reason for his individual training.

Arteta said: “He was unavailable. He has a little foot injury and hasn’t been training with us.”

When asked if he has an Arsenal future Arteta said: “We will see. First of all, he needs to be fit and play minutes.”

The update doesn’t seem to bode too well for Arsenal fans hoping to see Balogun stay at the Emirates this season.

The USMNT striker had been training away from the squad as mentioned, and reports had related that to a possible transfer.

However, it now seems that it’s predominantly due to injury that the 22-year-old is missing out.

Whether there’s also a bit of unrest over a transfer away – who only knows.

Either way Arsenal, Arteta and Arsenal fans will all be hoping this situation is solved as soon as possible.

Not only because Arsenal may be able to reinvest the sums, but it’s also not practical to have a player of Balogun’s quality as third choice.

It’s hard to see Arteta giving Balogun too many chances ahead of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and it does seem that the writing is on the wall.

Arteta suggests Balogun’s future at Arsenal is yet to be decided

Another thing that does seem certain, Arsenal will not sell their Hale End graduate Folarin Balogun for a cut price.

If there’s one criticism of Arsenal and Arteta over the last few years it’s the transfer fees received for outbound players.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Arsenal have too often accepted small fees for players itching for a move, and it doesn’t seem that will be the case this summer.

Arsenal reportedly have an asking price of £50m for £32k-a-week Folarin Balogun, one that would be an excellent deal for the club.

Arteta and his squad now head back to London to play in the Emirates Cup, and it remains to be seen if Balogun will feature in Arsenal colours again.