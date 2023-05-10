Mikel Arteta will let 'phenomenal' Arsenal player make decision over his future











Mikel Arteta will reportedly allow Arsenal star Granit Xhaka to make his own decision over his future in the summer.

Xhaka has been a standout performer for the Gunners this season and has been a mainstay in Arteta’s side. The 30-year-old has been transformed over the past year, after he was often an unreliable player in Arsenal’s midfield.

Despite his improved performances, it is possible that Xhaka could end up leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Mirror reports that Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are desperate to sign the Swiss international.

Now, Goal claims that Arteta will allow Xhaka to make his mind up over his future.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta won’t stop Xhaka from leaving

The outlet reports that Arteta values Xhaka both as a player and as a character in the Arsenal dressing room.

But if the Gunners star decides his future lies away from north London, the Arsenal boss is ‘unlikely’ to stand in his way.

Indeed, Arteta will hand Xhaka the chance to make his own mind up should a suitable offer arrive.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Xhaka has been lauded for his ‘phenomenal’ displays in the middle of the park for Arsenal this season.

It would be a huge surprise if Arsenal allow him to leave this summer, unless they plan to bring in a couple of midfielders.

Of course, Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice. But it’s difficult to see the benefit of selling a key player like Xhaka, even if they do bring in Rice.

Arsenal will face a tougher schedule next season as they are set to return to the Champions League and they will need strength in depth to compete on all fronts.

Show all