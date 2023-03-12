ESPN pundit shares what continues to amaze him about Martin Odegaard











Shaka Hislop has told ESPN that he keeps having to remind himself that Martin Odegaard is still only 24 years of age after his performance for Arsenal in their superb win over Fulham.

Odegaard put the exclamation point on the Gunners’ victory at Craven Cottage on Sunday. The Norwegian produced a brilliant piece of footwork to set himself up to smash the ball past Bernd Leno to make the score 3-0 just before half-time.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The goal has taken Odegaard into double figures for Premier League goals this season. And of course, there is seemingly an increasing chance of the attacking midfielder getting his hands on the league title at the end of the campaign.

Hislop stunned by Odegaard’s age

Certainly, there is absolutely no question that Odegaard has been an unbelievable signing for Arsenal. The Gunners paid an initial £30 million to take him from Real Madrid. That deal is looking like an absolute masterstroke from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

His latest performance helped Arsenal clear another hurdle in the title race. And Hislop shared what he simply cannot believe about the Gunners captain at this stage of his career.

“What a player. What a player he continues to prove himself to be,” he told ESPN.

“The only issue, and I’m not sure this qualifies as an issue, is Odegaard has been around so long that you kind of forget he’s 24. I’m thinking, man, Odegaard, if he can keep this up for a couple of years into his thirties. He’s 24! I keep having to remind myself.

“I don’t mean it as a negative, of course. He just has a feel – both in when you think about him and how long we’ve been talking about Martin Odegaard and his presence on the pitch – as though he’s an older player. That is a really good thing.”

There is definitely a very strong argument that the Premier League player of the year simply has to be a Norwegian this season.

Erling Haaland’s goalscoring exploits have been remarkable. But when it comes to stunning performances week-in, week-out, there is surely no one playing better this term than Odegaard.

It will be interesting to see how his lengthy spell in the spotlight impacts him further down the line. He has been someone football fans have been aware of for more than a decade already.

If this is the peak of his career, then he has the potential to be remembered as one of the great Arsenal captains.

If there is more to come, that would be absolutely terrifying for the Gunners’ rivals.