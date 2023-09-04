Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been told that he can’t start midfielder Kai Havertz in the club’s next game.

Pundit Robbie Earle was speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast and reflecting on another weekend of Premier League action.

Arsenal’s clash with Manchester United was the perfect crescendo to three days of exciting top-flight action.

Off the back of Liverpool and Crystal Palace winning on Sunday afternoon, all eyes were on the Emirates.

It was a tense affair, with Arsenal creating the better chances in the first half, thanks mainly to Gabriel Martinelli.

However, the visitors took the lead thanks to Marcus Rashford and a wayward pass from Kai Havertz.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old had a solid game, but his mistakes appear to be capitalised on more the most right now.

Mikel Arteta has been told he can’t start Havertz in Arsenal’s next match after the international break.

He needs to take him out of the spotlight for now and look at his options on the bench against Everton.

Arteta told he can’t start Havertz vs Everton

Speaking about yesterday’s win, Robbie Earle said: “It’s tough Rob [Mustoe]. I said after the game that the only downside for me for Mikel Arteta is all the good moments came when Kai Havertz was off the pitch.

“He whiffs one in the first half, he gives the ball away that leads to Man United’s goal.

“All right the penalty might have been a big moment if he’d have won it, he didn’t get it.

“The only good thing now is you’ve got a two-week break, they’ve got a bit of momentum, there’s a bit of noise around Arsenal.

“It’s almost like can we take him out of the firing line? I’d be very surprised if, in the next Arsenal game, he’s in the starting XI.”

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

After solid back-to-back performances, Arteta could hand Fabio Vieira a start ahead of Havertz in Arsenal’s next game.

The Portuguese has done very well off the bench and contributed three assists in just 49 minutes of action.

There’s also Emile Smith Rowe who’s still waiting for his first opportunity of the season, while Declan Rice could be pushed further forward with Jorginho stepping into his place.

Arteta is blessed with options but might end up keeping the faith in Havertz.

He is much more likely to play himself into form by being kept in the team rather than being dropped after just four matches.