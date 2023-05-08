Mikel Arteta spotted screaming in anger at three Arsenal players during win over Newcastle











Manager Mikel Arteta was spotted screaming at three Arsenal players during their 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

A report from the Daily Mail provides more details of what unfolded at St. James’ Park yesterday.

It was a feisty encounter between two sides with Champions League ambitions next season.

Arsenal had already secured their place in Europe’s premier competition going into the game.

Newcastle knew they needed nine points to guarantee their return to the Champions League.

Arsenal came out on top, with a Martin Odegaard strike and an own goal from Fabian Schar proving to be the difference.

Mikel Arteta wasn’t happy with three players on the pitch yesterday.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Jorginho and Granit Xhaka came away from the match with immense credit after dominating an intimidating Newcastle midfield.

It wasn’t a vintage Arsenal performance compared to what they’ve produced this season.

However, there will be no complaints after coming away from one of the toughest grounds to visit in the league with three points.

Arteta furious with three Arsenal players yesterday

The report from the Daily Mail states that, ‘The fourth official, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bukayo Saka, Ben White… barely anyone escaped an earful.

‘The Newcastle bench weren’t shy to voice their opinions, either. Thankfully, this time the two sides kept a peaceful distance apart.’

The clash between these two sides at The Emirates earlier in the season wasn’t a calm encounter either.

Mikel Arteta is always an animated coach on the touchline and demands the best from his players.

Oleksandr Zinchenko didn’t have a great game and was substituted by Arteta after an hour.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka was also brought off, but he and Ben White may have been the subject of Arteta’s wrath just because they were closest to him on the wing.

Arteta will have been more than happy with all his players once the full-time whistle went and three points were secured.

He will know how important that win was in keeping the pressure on Manchester City.

It looks like Arsenal will fall just short this season, but they’ve taken huge strides forward.

Their business in the summer will determine whether they can mount another challenge or if their rivals will catch up with them once again.

