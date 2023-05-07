'Awful': Gary Neville criticises 26-year-old Arsenal star during first-half vs Newcastle











Gary Neville was extremely critical of Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Arsenal full-back nearly made an extremely costly mistake during the early stages against Newcastle on Sunday.

Neville was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 7/5; 16:46) after Gabriel Martinelli came to the Gunners’ rescue after Jacob Murphy seemed to be through with a chance on goal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was a pass from Joe Willock over to Newcastle’s right flank which appeared set to be cut out by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Gary Neville criticises Oleksandr Zinchenko after first-half mistake for Arsenal

However, the Ukrainian could not sort his feet out and the ball managed to squeeze through to Murphy. Unfortunately for the home side, his first touch was a poor one, sending him wider.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And that allowed Gabriel Martinelli to get a foot in and make sure the chance passed the Magpies by. Neville was quick to laud the Brazilian, before criticising the mistake from the defender.

“Brilliant from Martinelli, awful from Zinchenko. But his winger doubles back and does fantastically well,” he told Sky Sports.

That unfortunately can be part of Zinchenko’s game. He is outstanding on the ball. And he perfectly suits the system that Mikel Arteta wants his side to play. It says everything that a player of Kieran Tierney’s calibre looks set to leave Arsenal in the summer.

But the defensive side of his game appears to be a weakness. And had Jacob Murphy managed to take a better first touch, it could have been a very different outcome for the Gunners.

Newcastle flew out of the blocks and were initially awarded a penalty after an apparent handball from Jakub Kiwior. However, replays showed that the ball had actually hit the defender’s leg. And the decision was overturned.

That appeared to sap the momentum from Eddie Howe’s side. And Arsenal were able to capitalise, with Martin Odegaard breaking the deadlock shortly after.