Mikel Arteta shares Jorginho update ahead of Arsenal v Bournemouth











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jorginho is “fine” and “fit” after his midweek illness.

The Italy international has been starting for the Gunners as Thomas Partey worked his way back to full fitness.

On Wednesday, Jorginho started for Arsenal against Everton, but came off at half time.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 31-year-old had been struggling on the night, which was somewhat uncharacteristic of him.

Thomas Partey came on in Jorginho’s place, and he delivered a masterclass en route to a 4-0 win.

On Saturday, Arsenal host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

And Arteta, speaking to the Gunners media team, confirmed that Jorginho was fit and raring to go.

“Jorgi’s fine. He had an illness and he was suffering,” said the Arsenal boss.

“But to be fair, he put in a great effort and shift in the first half.

“We decided to take him off but he’s fit now.”

The kind of selection headache you want

Great news from Arteta, as Jorginho has become an important player in such a short space of time.

In the past, Partey’s absence would set off loud alarm bells at Arsenal, and the team would suffer.

However, that has not been the case with Jorginho now in the Gunners ranks.

Partey was able to pace himself in terms of proper recovery instead of rushing back too quickly.

And the outcome is a fully-fit Partey who changed the game for Arsenal against the Toffees.

Now, Arteta has a good selection headache ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to north London.

Does he pick Partey or does he go with a January signing who has been ‘absolutely perfect‘ for Arsenal?

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Gunners will now hope to make it four Premier League wins in a row against the relegation-troubled Cherries.

Despite being favourites on paper, the Gunners know better than most that relegation-battling sides mustn’t be taken lightly.