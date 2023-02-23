Ian Wright delivers honest verdict on Jorginho at Arsenal











Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been raving about Jorginho following the Italian’s brilliant performance against Aston Villa last weekend.

The Gunners signed the 31-year-old from Chelsea on transfer deadline day last month. He cost Mikel Arteta’s side £12 million (Sky Sports), and so far, he is proving to be a bargain.

Wright has been really impressed.

Ian Wright says Jorginho is ‘absolutely perfect’ for Arsenal

Arsenal‘s priority target in the January transfer window was Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners tried long and hard to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion star, but the Seagulls just refused to let him go. Arteta’s side had two bids rejected and they gave up in the end (Sky Sports).

Arsenal then turned to Jorginho and got a deal done very quickly. But, the signing divided the fan base, with a considerable amount of supporters not too pleased with the Italian’s arrival.

However, following Jorginho’s stunning display against Aston Villa, many people’s opinion has changed, and they are in love with him now.

Wright thinks he’s absolutely perfect for Arsenal.

He said on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “Very impressed with Jorginho. What I loved about Jorginho’s game and performance was the experience in it. He was intercepting every pass and cause problems.

“Some of his passing in that game and since he’s been here has been fantastic. They have to warm to the signing because he’s a good signing. The problem that people have is he has come from Chelsea – Willian, David Luiz and we’ve got Jorginho now.

“On this occasion, we’ve got someone who’s absolutely perfect for what we need. When you look at that game, him getting forward, the quality of the passing, the goal he scored – everything that happened in the game and the way he performed is why we won that game in the end.”

TBR View:

Jorginho really is a fantastic fit in this Arsenal side.

The Italian definitely has his flaws when it comes to the defensive side of his game. He struggles in quick transitions and isn’t the imposing figure in the middle of the park that someone like Thomas Partey is.

However, on the ball, he is absolutely magnificent. His passing range is incredible, his vision is fantastic and as he showed against Villa last weekend, he can run the show from the centre of midfield.

Arsenal take on Leicester City next, and it is likely that Jorginho will keep his place in the side.

