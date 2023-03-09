Mikel Arteta set to hand Jakub Kiwior his Arsenal debut tonight











Jakub Kiwior is now expected to make his Arsenal debut on Thursday as the Gunners prepare to face Sporting in the first-leg of their Europa League tie, according to a report from Meczyki in Poland.

Kiwior was one of three players to arrive in what is already looking like an outstanding January transfer window for the the Premier League leaders. However, unlike Leandro Trossard and Jorginho, the 23-year-old is yet to make his bow for Mikel Arteta’s men.

He has actually been an unused substitute for every Premier League game since his arrival.

Kiwior expected to make Arsenal debut

But it would appear that his wait for a first game for the Gunners is about to end tonight.

According to the report from Meczyki, they have confirmed with various sources that Kiwior is set to get minutes against Sporting tonight. And that may involve the Poland international starting.

Arsenal fans will be extremely excited to see Kiwior in action. He has been signed as one for the future. However, he is not someone who is unfamiliar with the bigger stages.

He played 17 times in Serie A this season before his switch to the Premier League. And he is almost into double figures for caps for his country. Robert Lewandowski, of all people, has claimed that he is an ‘extraordinary‘ player.

So it will be very intriguing to see how he will fare should he play on Thursday. It is going to be difficult to put pressure on William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. The pair have been amongst the Premier League’s best this season.

But he can certainly show that he can contribute.

Certainly, the Europa League could be the perfect platform for Kiwior and his teammates in a similar spot in the pecking order, with the primary focus surely being on how the side perform in the title race.