Mikel Arteta set for Leandro Trossard decision for Arsenal v Manchester City











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted he could start Leandro Trossard against Manchester City tonight.

The January signing has done well for the Gunners when called upon.

Trossard did well against City in the FA Cup and came off the bench to score against Brentford last time out.

In addition, the 28-year-old has a good record of scoring against Pep Guardiola’s side from his time at Brighton.

‘There will be changes’

Arteta spoke to the Arsenal media team at his press conference on Tuesday.

He said he was looking to give players “the opportunities they deserve”.

Admittedly, the Gunners boss was coy when it came to Trossard specifically.

He said “anybody who has had minutes in this league” would be in line for starts.

Arteta then stressed that changes “will happen and very soon” within the Arsenal XI.

Speaking about selection dilemmas, the Arsenal boss said: “That’s more determined by results.

“But for us, it’s more about performances and what players have given us to take us to the position we are in today.

“They deserve opportunities. Obviously we are looking to give players opportunities that they deserve.

“You talked about Leo – we’re talking about anybody who has had minutes in this league.

“There will be changes – it will happen and very soon.

“Every team is trying to work out what we do, the same that we do with every opponent [we face].

“When I look at the games and what we produce, I’m usually very satisfied with what happens.”

Strength in depth

Trossard has certainly staked a claim for an Arsenal starting berth in wake of his decent start to life at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli’s form has taken a bit of a downturn since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

And with Trossard snapping at his heels, it remains to be seen who Arteta could pick against City.

The Belgian is a “magnificent” addition to an already strong Arsenal attacking line-up.

Just the kind of selection headache you want as a manager.