Mikel Arteta says one Arsenal player was ‘outstanding’ against Manchester United

Arsenal beat Manchester United in the most dramatic way today as two goals in injury time ensured a huge three points.

The Gunners came back from 1-0 down to get the win and send The Emirates into raptures to round off Super Sunday. Arsenal had some luck on their side to win it, with Alejandro Garnacho having a goal disallowed for offside at 1-1.

In the end, it was Declan Rice who was the hero, before Gabriel Jesus rounded things off with the third.

And speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta was full of praise for new signing Rice.

Mikel Arteta praises Declan Rice after Arsenal v Manchester United

There is a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Rice to perform since his £100m+ move from West Ham.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Today, he looked like being the player Arsenal thought they were buying. And speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta admitted he thought his new midfielder was outstanding.

“He was outstanding, but the whole team was as well. Rice gave us the momentum in the moments the team needed it,” Arteta said.

“It is a beautiful thing how these turn around and we won the game. We have been so dominant. Against Fulham it was a similar story. The team deserves more. When I see a team with that will to win, the eagerness to go and go, it is beautiful.”

Rice will no doubt go from strength to strength in an Arsenal shirt and this moment will give him huge confidence as we head into the int’l break.

Already a key player

There’s just something about Declan Rice in the middle of the park. He seems to have a bit of everything and on days like today, he seems to relish it.

Rice was absolutely loving the goal he got to win things and he is very much a popular figure inside The Emirates already.

As Arteta says, Rice was brilliant in the middle and the Spanish coach will be hoping this is just one of many big moments to come.