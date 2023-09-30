Mikel Arteta says ‘electric’ Arsenal player could start instead of Bukayo Saka today

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that he could deploy Reiss Nelson on the right wing today if Bukayo Saka’s injury doesn’t allow him to play.

The Gunners are hoping to bounce back after dropping points in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Sadly for Arteta, a number of Arsenal players are doubts for today’s game, including Saka, who hadn’t trained until yesterday.

Mikel Arteta says Reiss Nelson could start for Arsenal in place of Bukayo Saka

Arsenal have quite a few injuries to deal with at the moment.

Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey are both ruled out for this game, while Mikel Arteta revealed that Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard had missed training all week until yesterday.

The Arsenal boss then claimed that William Saliba and Fabio Vieira have also picked up knocks, while Emile Smith Rowe apparently suffered a small injury against Brentford as well.

Arsenal have enough cover across the pitch to replace all of the above players should they be ruled out of the game today, but who will play on the right wing if Saka can’t make it?

In his press conference yesterday, when a reporter asked Arteta if Reiss Nelson is an option for him on the right flank if Saka is unable to start, the Arsenal boss confirmed that could happen.

He said, as relayed on HaytersTV: “Yeah, for sure. That’s a possibility, yeah!”

He has great memories against Bournemouth

Reiss Nelson is more than good enough to start if required today.

The Englishman got the nod on Wednesday against Brentford and had a very good game. He scored the winner and looked lively every time he got on the ball.

The ‘electric‘ Arsenal man also has fond memories of playing against Bournemouth – he produced one of the most memorable moments of last season by scoring a 97th-minute winner against the Cherries back in March.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Saka will be fit enough to start, but if he can’t make it, Nelson is a great choice.