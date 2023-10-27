‘Terrific’: Mikel Arteta absolutely delighted with Arsenal 24-year-old this season

Mikel Arteta has been giving his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United at The Emirates.

The Gunners welcome the winless Blades looking to put another three points on the board and pile further misery on the Yorkshire outfit.

Of course, Arteta will have some selection decisions to make given the opposition and they play in the cup next week.

One man who will be starting though is Declan Rice. And Arteta has admitted to being delighted by his new signing.

Declan Rice impressing Mikel Arteta

Speaking in his official presser today, Arteta had kind words for a number of his players. And on Rice, he believes his new man is playing at the highest level.

“He’s been terrific for us and I think he has performed at the highest level, especially in big games. That’s when you want to see your big players and he has to step out there and his contribution in these games has been really important, so I’m really pleased,” Arteta said.

Rice cost the Gunners more than £100m but it is already looking like money well spent by the board.

With Thomas Partey also out injured again, Rice’s importance in the middle is even bigger. Indeed, Emmanuel Petit even believes he could be the next skipper.

Arsenal have got what they wanted

Sometimes, a signing just works out well right from the off and it looks like Arsenal have got that with Declan Rice.

The money they spent was massive but right now, it’s looking like the money was more than well spent.

Rice has brought a steel and quality to the midfield for Arsenal that they were missing last season. At the moment, he’d get in most teams in the world in the middle of the park, he is that good.

Rice will hope to keep improving and driving Arsenal forward. And if they do end up winning a trophy, you can bet that the England man will have played a huge role.