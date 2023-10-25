Emmanuel Petit has been raving about Arsenal star Declan Rice after his display against Sevilla last night.

Petit was speaking on TalkSPORT (25/10 8:43am) after an important 2-1 victory for Martin Odegaard’s side.

One of the stars of the show once again was Declan Rice.

Off the back of a game-saving performance against Chelsea, Rice took his game to another level yesterday.

He burst through the midfield time and again, giving Sevilla so many issues whenever they lost possession.

And frequently when Sevilla did lose possession it was because Rice had stolen the ball back and Arsenal legend Petit has admitted he’s been hugely impressed by the 24-year-old.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

When a player moves club for the fee that Arsenal paid for Rice, much of the conversation surrounding them is typically framed around that figure.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

The £105m the Gunners paid is a huge number, but no one is questioning whether Arsenal should have paid that amount because he’s already proven his worth.

Petit raves about Arsenal star Rice after Sevilla performance

The Frenchman was asked how impressed he had been by Rice and said: “Yes, I’m a huge, huge fan of Declan Rice. I think since he’s stepped up into the team, he gave the impression that he was there for ages.

“He’s playing like a leader, his role in the team on and off the pitch is so important.

“For me, he can be the next captain of the Gunners with [Bukayo] Saka as well because he’s from the academy.

“Rice has so much quality as a person but as a player as well that he’s for me, he’s number one actually into the team.”

Martin Keown singled Rice out for praise last night but it’s hard to remember a game when he hasn’t been one of Arsenal’s best performers.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Some people would have questioned whether Arsenal needed to spend as much as they did to sign a player in Thomas Partey’s position given how well he played last season.

As Petit has said, Rice has quickly shown why Arsenal wanted him so badly and he was a level above every player in the Sevilla side.

He’s the same age as Martin Odegaard, so it would be a surprise to see him take the captain’s armband any time soon.

But it’s clear already that Rice doesn’t need to lead the team out before matches to command the respect of his teammates on and off the pitch.