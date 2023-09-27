Mikel Arteta says ‘absolutely outstanding’ Arsenal star definitely out v Brentford

Arsenal are currently competing on four fronts, and they get one of those campaigns underway on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are doing well in the Premier League and are fully up and running in the Champions League too.

Now, Mikel Arteta’s charges will be starting their Carabao Cup journey this season, with a trip to Brentford on the cards.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal boss is likely to make wholesale changes, both to rest his key players and also to cater for injuries.

Arteta currently has several injuries and doubts ahead of the game.

Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber remain out, while Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are also doubts.

In addition, Arteta has confirmed to the Arsenal media team that Leandro Trossard is also unavailable.

“Leandro won’t be available for tomorrow,” Arteta said on Tuesday.

“Let’s see day by day how he improves and whether he’s got a chance for the weekend or not.

“He did some activity and that’s where he felt it.

“He wasn’t comfortable to carry on the session the day before the game and he hasn’t trained yet, so not available for tomorrow.”

Our view

Trossard has been in “absolutely outstanding” form for Arsenal – in Tim Sherwood’s words – and he’ll be missed.

Nonetheless, this gives Arteta the chance to give Emile Smith Rowe a chance from the off.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This is why strength in depth is so important. Even with the likes of Trossard out, Arteta can bring in strong replacements.

On the other flank, we’re likely to see Reiss Nelson if Saka isn’t available. In fact, even if he is, Arteta may well want to give him a rest.