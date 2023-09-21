Tim Sherwood has heaped praise on Leandro Trossard after his display for Arsenal in the Champions League last night.

Trossard got on the scoresheet once again after netting the winner at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Arsenal thrashed PSV 4-0 on the night and delivered their most convincing display of the season so far.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard all got amongst the goals but it was Trossard who stole the show on the night.

Indeed, the Belgian produced an exceptional finish and also set up Jesus in the first half.

And Sherwood has waxed lyrical about the Belgian’s latest display, labelling him a brilliant signing for Arsenal.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Sherwood on Trossard

Speaking on Sky Sports last night, Sherwood reflected on an empathic win for Arsenal and singled out Trossard for praise.

“Trossard, what a signing he’s been,” he said. “What is he? Less than £30 million and he’s coming in for Martinelli who’s out injured.

“He just affects football matches, scores another great goal tonight and the assist as well.

“He’s absolutely outstanding and I think Mikel has got a great group of players there.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Trossard is turning out to be an inspired piece of business from the gunners after they snapped him up from Brighton for £27 million back in January.

The 28-year-old has proven he can step up in Martinelli’s absence, while he’s also capable of playing across the frontline.

Next up for Arsenal is a huge clash against Spurs and although Mikel Arteta has hinted Martinelli could make the game, it would be difficult to drop Trossard at the moment.

The former Seagulls man is enjoying a brilliant spell and it would make little sense to rush Martinelli back.