Mikel Arteta remains a big fan of ‘incredible’ PL player after Tierney U-turn

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains keen on bringing in Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo this summer, according to reports.

Cancelo has emerged as one of the names Arsenal are considering signing this summer. After falling out of favour with Man City, the Portuguese star moved to Bayern Munich on loan.

However, the German giants won’t be signing him permanently. And according to FootballTransfers, Arteta remains keen on exploring a deal to sign Cancelo.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Arsenal want Cancelo for right-back

According to FootballTransfers, the Gunners are keen on bringing Cancelo to the club as an option down the right-hand side.

It comes as the same report claims that Mikel Arteta has now convinced Kieran Tierney to stay put, with part of the pitch to Tierney being that Cancelo would not be competition for the left-back slot.

Cancelo is expected to move on as part of a mini exodus of City players after their Champions League success.

The likes of Ilkay Gundogan – also linked with Arsenal – Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips could all find new homes this summer.

Cancelo was previously considered one of the best in the world. However, a spat with Pep Guardiola seemed to have a huge impact and he’s struggled for his best form ever since.

One to keep an eye on

Midfield is obviously the priority for Arsenal this window but don’t rule out good signings in other positions.

Cancelo is clearly a player who can do the business when he’s in the mood and he’d be a smart capture for the Gunners.

Lauded by Guardiola as a player with ‘incredible‘ quality, a move to Arsenal might be just what he needs to reboot his career a touch.

Arsenal are looking to go one better next season. And if they get Cancelo and a few more through the door, then that title might just be within reach this time.