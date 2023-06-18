Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has performed a U-turn when it comes to the future of Scottish international defender, Kieran Tierney.

The £25m left-back was expected to depart this summer, with Newcastle among the favourites to sign him. Manchester City, too, are also known to have enquired about Tierney’s availability.

The Scot dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer.

However, in a sudden change of events, FootballTransfers is now reporting that Tierney will indeed be staying at The Emirates.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta speaks to Kieran Tierney

According to FootballTransfers, Mikel Arteta has personally reached out to Tierney in a bid to convince him to stay.

Despite interest from other clubs as well as Arteta looking at other full-backs as well, Tierney has been told by the Spaniard that he’s very much part of his plans.

Arteta is keen to see Tierney remain and could use him either on the left of a back three or as a wing-back.

The Arsenal boss has also apparently told Tierney not to worry about links to Manchester City defender, Joao Cancelo.

It very much seems, then, that Arteta has performed a major u-turn when it comes to Tierney’s future.

A good player to have

While Tierney might have wanted more minutes this season there’ll be chances next year with the return of Champions League football.

A good squad who wins is about having more than just an XI. Arsenal need to make sure that’s the case and it makes sense for them to keep Tierney if they can.

Arteta has clearly got a away with words with certain players. He’s convinced others to stay put before as well and it looks like he’s done the same here.

Arsenal fans will be happy enough with this. Tierney is a solid player and on his day, a good Premier League left-back.