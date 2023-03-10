Mikel Arteta raves about 38-year-old who reportedly could be Tottenham's next manager











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has raved about Ruben Amorim, the 38-year-old who has been linked with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur job.

Spurs are almost certain to appoint a new manager soon. Conte’s contract expires at the end of this season and there is no optimism of an extension beyond the summer. There’s even a chance that the Italian could face the sack in the coming weeks.

Tottenham should be looking at potential replacements and Amorim, whose Sporting Lisbon side held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw last night, is reportedly on the shortlist.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta raves about Tottenham manager target Ruben Amorim

Just yesterday, The Athletic reported that Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici is a huge admirer of Amorim, who has done a remarkable job at Sporting over the last three years.

The 38-year-old is one of the most exciting young managers in Europe. He led his side to the league title in the 2020/21 campaign and they finished runners-up last season.

It’s only a matter of time before Amorim leaves Sporting for a bigger club in Europe, and Tottenham have been heavily linked with services in recent weeks.

Arteta has now delivered his verdict on the Portuguese tactician.

When asked about Amorim after last night’s game, Arteta said, as quoted by Arsenal.com: “What I said before the game is that I really like him.

“I think what he and the coaches have done over the last few years is remarkable and they are a really good team, so obviously credit to the manager because you can see that he has a really clear idea.”

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham and Conte simply have to part ways.

The two parties were never a good fit, but Daniel Levy decided to bring him in any way in 2021. The Italian achieved a top-four finish last season, which was huge, but things have just fallen apart this time around.

Spurs have tried their luck with experienced winners like Conte and Mourinho and it hasn’t worked out. They should consider looking for exciting young managers, and Amorim would be brilliant.

Even Arteta has hailed him after playing against his side yesterday, who held the Gunners to a draw.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all