Mikel Arteta raves about 25-year-old Arsenal player today, after reports he could be sold











Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Kieran Tierney ahead of their clash against Southampton tomorrow, after claims he could be sold.

Tierney has struggled from game time under Arteta this season, but he started last time out against West Ham as Oleksandr Zinchenko missed out through injury.

The 25-year-old was a key man for the Gunners last season, but a lack of minutes has led to speculation over his future in north London.

Indeed, Arsenal are reportedly considering the possibility of selling Tierney this summer, providing the right offer arrives for him.

But Mikel Arteta has admitted that he’s been really impressed with Tierney’s attitude over the course of the season.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arteta praises Tierney and Holding

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Southampton, Arteta heaped praise on both Tierney and Rob Holding for their recent performances.

“Their contribution is huge,” he said. “First of all the way they behave around the team, how patient they have been, and when they have to play what they have produced in terms of performances.

“Now, they are playing more games, they are playing more minutes and will continue to do so. This is why you need top-quality players with the right mentality to be ready when you need them – on the pitch, and when you are not using them that much on the pitch, to contribute to the team in the right way. Those two are great examples of that.

He added: “They are both great characters, they are really liked among the players. They bring that special energy to the team and I’m really happy to have them.” as quoted by Arsenal’s official website.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Tierney could also get another opportunity at left-back tomorrow, with Arteta admitting that he is unsure if Zinchenko will be back in time.

The Scotsman has really struggled for minutes since Zinchenko’s arrival and he will be hoping to make an impression tomorrow ahead of the trip to Manchester City next week.

But it does seem likely that Tierney will move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer as he surely isn’t content with the number of minutes he’s played this season.

Show all