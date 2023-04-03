Arsenal now seriously considering selling Kieran Tierney this summer











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal would be willing to cash in on Kieran Tierney this summer, providing the right offer arrives for him.

Tierney has cut a frustrated figure at the Emirates Stadium this season as he’s fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

The Scotsman was a key man in north London last time out, but the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko has hindered his progress.

Of course, Zinchenko has been exceptional this season and it seems unlikely that Tierney will be able to force his way back into the Arsenal side anytime soon.

The 25-year-old has reportedly emerged as Newcastle United’s top left-back target ahead of the summer. Now, Jones has told GiveMeSport that the Gunners could be willing to sell him for the right price.

Arsenal considering Tierney sale

“I think that if someone was willing to pay up for him, then Arsenal would be willing to cash in,” Jones said.

“I think you can almost take the example here of what Man City have been able to do in recent years, where they’ve got very good players that are still allowed to leave to join other Premier League clubs because City feel they can move on without them.

“I think Arsenal will also get to that stage.”

It seems like the right decision for both parties for Tierney to move on this summer.

He’s been a reliable option for Arteta since making the £25 million switch from Celtic back in 2019. But it’s clear that Tierney isn’t content with playing a lesser role under the Spaniard.

Tierney will surely be able to secure a decent move after he had impressed during his time as a starter at Arsenal.

Newcastle seems like a good fit for the Scotsman, with Eddie Howe’s side currently on the up and fighting for a Champions League place.

