Mikel Arteta publicly responds after what Gary Neville has said about Arsenal now











Mikel Arteta has responded for the first time to the comments from Gary Neville about his Arsenal team last weekend.

The Gunners once again threw away a two-goal lead to drop points. They play tonight against Southampton and know they must see off the bottom club to put the pressure back on Manchester City.

After the game, Gary Neville spoke about the title race and what Sir Alex Ferguson had always told his Man United players.

“Sir Alex Ferguson always said ‘if you had to win one game to win the league would you take it?’ And the answer was always yes. [If] Arsenal win at the Etihad they’ll win the league,” Neville said.

“If you were handed this opportunity at the start of the season, that you have to go and win away at a ground to win the league you’d snap someone’s hand off to have that opportunity every single year. So this is something to feel excited about, this is not something to feel pressure about.”

Arteta responds to Neville

Of course, there has been a back and forth all year between Arsenal fans and Neville on social media.

Mikel Arteta, in the main, has stayed out of it. But he took the chance to respond to Neville’s suggestion this time around, speaking to Sky Sports.

“When it’s coming from Sir Alex then it has to be right with the experience he has. You have to do that and be prepared for that. There’s not a more beautiful way to do that,” Arteta said.

Arteta knows full well his team must beat Southampton tonight and then go to City and win.

TBR’s View: Arteta knows the pressure is on

Despite this being an outstanding Arsenal season, there is no doubting that the pressure is at the highest point it’s been all season right now for the Gunners.

They were in such a strong position that they might not get the chance to be here again. City have fought back strongly as Neville predicted all along. But Arsenal are still in there and if they can beat City, then it might just be their title.

Arteta knows the pressure is on. And it’s time for him and his Arsenal players to prove everyone wrong again.