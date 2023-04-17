Gary Neville shares what worried him about Arsenal's defenders after West Ham draw











Gary Neville has shared what really worried him after watching the Arsenal back-four at West Ham United yesterday.

The Gunners surrendered a two goal lead for the second week in a row at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s men seemed to be in complete control of the game after Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard both got on the scoresheet inside the opening 10 minutes.

But in a repeat of what happened at Anfield last week, Arsenal conceded before half-time and then once again in the second-half.

Of course, it could have been a different story on the day as Bukayo Saka missed an opportunity to put the Gunners 3-1 up from the penalty spot just minutes before West Ham’s leveller.

And Gary Neville had told his podcast that he was concerned about the Arsenal back-four after the 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Neville worried about Arsenal’s back-four after West Ham draw

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the Manchester United legend feels Ben White, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding all showed a ‘lack of composure’ after Arsenal took the lead on Sunday.

He said: “That was a wobble because they started, little things, kicking it out for a throw-in, kicking it out for a corner. Not showing composure as defenders.

“I was more worried about their back-four, White, Tierney, Holding and Gabriel. The things that they started to do in that last hour were just things that would start to unnerve me a little bit. I’ve seen it before where you just start to not control the ball.”

“They started heading it out of play, into midfield into West Ham players,” Neville added. “They started doing things that you might not ordinarily notice as a lack of composure, but there were many signs of a lack of composure from their back players and a couple from their midfield players as well.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal were missing a couple of key players on Sunday that would have probably helped them see out a win at West Ham.

William Saliba has been a huge miss in the heart of Arsenal’s backline, while Oleksandr Zinchenko would have helped them to control the game more effectively had he been available.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will have to rally through injuries between now and the end of the season if they want to deliver a Premier League title to the Emirates Stadium once again.

Show all