Mikel Arteta promotes Arsenal youngster Mauro Bandeira to first team training











Photos have emerged of Arsenal in training and the pictures show that Mikel Arteta has called up exciting Arsenal academy player Mauro Banderia to first team training.

The Arsenal official website revealed a gallery of pictures from training this morning. In these pictures, you could see Banderia.

The Arsenal senior squad already has an abundance of exciting young talent. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe are all 22 and under. The former two have been key to Arsenal title charge this season.

With this in mind, it is no shock to see Arteta continue to look to the academy and see the quality of some of the stars shining in the youth setup.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mauro Banderia called up to Arsenal first team training

The Portuguese midfielder is only 19, but clearly Arteta sees potential in him. He has had a smashing season for the Arsenal U21’s. He has featured 18 times in Premier League 2 and has also managed two goals and two assists.

With the Gunners facing a relegation battling West Ham next, Banderia has the week to prove to Arteta he deserves to join the squad for the trip.

Even if he doesn’t make the squad, he will still be massively proud that he is involved in training with the senior team.

It isn’t the first time he has been involved in first team training either. He clearly is impressing Arteta and no doubt he will be hoping to break into the first team sooner rather than later.

With so much good and upcoming talent at Arsenal, both the present and the future is very exciting for all those who are fans of the North London side.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

