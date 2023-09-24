Mikel Arteta praises £12m Arsenal player after difficult North London derby performance

Mikel Arteta has refused to criticise Arsenal midfielder Jorginho following his big error against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Speaking in his post-match press conference via Football London, Arteta said what happened was part of football.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta said: “What happened is I love him and we love him.

“Errors are part of football. They’re allowed to make errors because they are players.”

Whilst it was a pretty costly mistake, Arteta is probably right to defend Jorginho, a player who has been very reliable for Arsenal.

And the club may now need to rely on him some more.

Declan Rice went off injured at half-time and Arteta admitted it was unusual for a player like Rice to ask to come off.

Therefore, with Thomas Partey also injured, Arsenal may have to rely on Jorginho in the interim.

Of course there will be further checks on the England international before the extent of his back injury is known.

Arteta is unlikely to be too concerned by the prospect of Jorginho being back in the frame for Arsenal, but the mounting injury list will be a worry.

Arteta refused to criticise Jorginho for Arsenal mistake

As well as Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka was also seen hobbling as he came off late on.

Saka took a few knocks during the game and fans will be hoping that all is well with their star winger.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Whilst a draw won’t be celebrated by Arsenal, it’s certainly not the worst case scenario.

However, the game could turn out to be if these injuries are significant.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal still have four fixtures before the October international break and the likes of £12m Jorginho may now be needed.

Declan Rice has previously praised Jorginho for his experience and know-how, and it could now be time for the Italian to prove it once again.

And if he will be needed, it would seem a wise decision for Arteta to offer him support today.