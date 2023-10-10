‘He’s cruising’: Pundit says 26-year-old Arsenal player didn’t even look like he was trying on Sunday

Arsenal beat Manchester City on Sunday, and they barely got out of second-gear during the game.

Indeed, it wasn’t a match for the ages. Everything from both teams just seemed to be a bit languid and a bit of a struggle, and even the players who played well didn’t look as though they were breaking a sweat.

One player who was fantastic on the day was Ben White, but even he didn’t look like he was putting his all in at the weekend.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, David Hillier noted that White looked like he was cruising against City, even though he managed to completely lock down that right flank and help Arsenal towards three points.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

White was cruising

Hiller shared his verdict on the defender.

“He looks like he’s cruising, and that makes him look a better player. He looks so in control of himself, he’s so in control of his emotions, he never gets involved in anything. You know that all right-backs do, look at Kyle Walker, he couldn’t even walk off the pitch without getting in trouble, and he’s a serious player,” Hillier said.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Classy

This is the sign of a truly classy player.

White was absolutely brilliant against City, but he didn’t look like he was putting that much into his performance.

To have that ability to play so well while making it look so effortless is the sign of a truly fantastic player.

Of course, White works just as hard as any footballer, but his talent can make it look as though he is barely even trying sometimes.