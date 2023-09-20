Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wasn’t taking it easy on his players in training as Martin Odegaard found out yesterday.

In a video (at 2:30) shared by the club, the Arsenal squad can be seen being put through their paces before their return to the Champions League tonight.

PSV Eindhoven are their first opponents and fans will be buzzing about hearing the iconic anthem play out at the Emirates once again.

Mikel Arteta already has some big decisions to make when it comes to his team selection.

Gabriel Martinelli won’t be available tonight after picking up an injury against Everton.

His replacement on the day was Leandro Trossard and after his goal on Sunday, he should be given the nod to start.

David Raya kept a clean sheet on his first competitive appearance for the club but Aaron Ramsdale will be desperate for an opportunity to earn his place in the team back this evening.

One player who will potentially be the first name on the team sheet is Martin Odegaard.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, Arteta wasn’t taking it easy on Odegaard in training in the lead-up to the game.

The £34m playmaker had to take evasive action to avoid his manager’s lunging challenge.

Arteta aims slide tackle at Odegaard in Arsenal training

In a game of keep-ball, Arteta has joined in with a group including Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz, Mohamed Elneny and youngster Charles Sagoe Jr.

Arteta is in the middle with Zinchenko after intercepting the Ukrainian’s pass and Odegaard starts the next game with the ball.

After playing a one-two with Sagoe Jr., Arteta sees his chance and leads with a sliding tackle towards Odegaard.

Thankfully, the Norwegian moves out of the way and despite Arteta going in studs up, always looks in control of his tackle.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The last thing Arsenal would need is one of their best players picking up an unfortunate injury like this.

Arteta would have known what he was doing but Odegaard faces enough tough tackles in matches without having to worry about them in training.

The pair have a fantastic relationship and it’s clear in the video how well they get on.

Odegaard will have the honour of leading his side out tonight at the Emirates as Champions League football finally returns to the red side of North London.