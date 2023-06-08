Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of 18-year-old Arsenal youngster, he’ll play next season











Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Mikel Arteta ‘really rates’ Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry and he could get more of an opportunity in the first-team next season.

Arsenal are preparing for a huge summer ahead as they bid to bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City.

The Gunners have already been linked with moves for some big names, including the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

But the Hale End Academy has produced some exceptional talents in recent years, with Bukayo Saka playing a pivotal role in Arteta’s side.

And it seems that the Arsenal boss could have another talented youngster coming through the ranks in Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arteta ‘really rates’ Cozier-Duberry

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones claimed that Arteta is a huge fan Cozier-Duberry and he’s likely to get minutes in cup competitions next season.

“I’m told Arteta really rates him,” the journalist said. “He’s pretty much guaranteed a few cup run outs next season, at the very least.

“And if that goes well, I think he could end up being the next teen sensation that actually makes an impact on the first team.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Cozier-Duberry is yet to make his debut for Arsenal but has featured regularly in first-team training over the past year.

The 18-year-old mainly operates off the right-hand side, but can also play off the left and through the middle as a No10.

He’s enjoyed an impressive campaign for Arsenal’s Under-21s side, registering 20 goal involvements in 30 appearances.

Of course, Arsenal are lacking suitable cover for Bukayo Saka and while Cozier-Duberry may not be ready to take up that role just yet, it seems that Arteta has high hopes for the youngster.

The English winger will certainly benefit from playing first-team football next season as he bids to break into Arteta’s squad.

Arteta has shown he is not afraid to give younger players an opportunity providing they are ready to make the step up and that should encourage Cozier-Duberry heading into next season.

