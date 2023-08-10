Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has now told Declan Rice what position he’ll be playing this season.

A report from the Independent has shared more details about Mikel Arteta’s plans ahead of the upcoming season.

After coming so close to winning the Premier League title, Arteta will think he’s put together a squad capable of pushing Manchester City even closer this year.

Jurrien Timber offers additional competition in defence while Kai Havertz has been touted as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

David Raya also looks set to join the club on loan to challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the number one shirt.

However, the biggest talking point of the summer at Arsenal has been signing Declan Rice for a club-record fee from West Ham.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The 24-year-old England international could be a game-changing addition to the squad.

Arteta has decided what position Rice will play for Arsenal given he has several options in midfield.

It’s also likely to determine who lines up alongside him against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arteta has decided Rice’s position in Arsenal team

The report from the Independent suggests that he’s made Rice’s role ‘abundantly clear’.

Rice will ‘mostly be a six with authority over the midfield, and the license to surge’.

This should play to the 24-year-old’s strengths as his dribbling is one of the strongest parts of his game.

Last season, Thomas Partey typically played in that role but was very much instructed to receive the ball and move it on as quickly as possible.

Rice could still play in a more advanced role, but if he’s playing as a six, then Arsenal’s team could look very attacking on paper.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka still had some defensive responsibility last season even though he was given more freedom.

New signing Kai Havertz is even more offensive than Xhaka and if Rice is also given license to get forward then Arsenal’s defence could look very vulnerable.

Arsenal boss Arteta would have spent much of the summer deciding which position would be best for Rice.

He’s concluded that he should be sitting in front of the defence although with Gabriel Jesus unavailable, that could force a complete rejig of the line-up on Saturday.